Busy part of Newbury Street shutdown after water main break causes significant flooding

BOSTON — Crews are responding to Newbury Street on Sunday night after a water main break is causing significant flooding

Boston Fire Department said crews are working to control a big water main break shutting down a busy portion of Newbury Street near Mass Ave stretching to Gloucester Street.

Due to severe flooding, the street is expected to remain shut down through Monday morning.

Big water main break causing street flooding on Newbury Street near Mass Ave stretching to Gloucester Street. Traffic being diverted off Newbury at Gloucester #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/L9ROePw0GQ — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) September 11, 2023

Traffic is being diverted off of Newbury at Gloucester streets, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

