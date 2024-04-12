BOSTON — Boston Firefighters knocked down a fire at a corner store in a Dorchester neighborhood Thursday night.

Crews responding to reports of a fire at 140 Norfolk Street were able to quickly contain and stop the flames from traveling to the adjacent stores, officials said. The fire was reported in the wall of the store.

Crews knock down fire at corner store in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood (Boston Fire Department)

In the overhauling, crews rescued, “a very sweet but scared cat named ‘Meoshu’,” according to the Boston Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. Damages estimated at around $300.000

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

