Crews extinguish shed fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Fire crews battle an early morning shed fire in Attleboro.

According to the Attleboro Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Emory Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a shed on fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered a 20-by-20-foot shed with flames reaching approximately 15 feet in height.

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, preventing further spread.

Due to the rapid response, most of the equipment stored in the shed was saved from damage.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained on scene for approximately one hour, monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

