Large fire breaks out in multi-family home in Dorchester

BOSTON — A large fire broke out on Normandy Street in Dorchester, Friday night.

In a post on social media, Boston Firefighters can be seen working to put out the flames as they shoot through the roof of the multi-family home.

Heavy fire in a 3 family house at 20 Normandy st Dorchester. The fire is through the roof . A 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/KbXdasneNk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 13, 2025

Firefighters say they are working to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby buildings.

Crews were able to knock down the heavy fire shortly before 9 p.m. , according to the Boston Fire Department, who say that crews are now doing major overhaul on the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

