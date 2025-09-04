Crews battle large brush fire in West Roxbury

BOSTON — A brush fire broke in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Thursday, prompting a large emergency response.

Officials say the fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the woods between Enneking Parkway and Washington Street.

There are no current reports of any injuries.

Crews are still working to extinguish the flames.

Around 5:00 a 2nd alarm was ordered for the large brush fire in the woods between Enneking parkway and and Washington st. In West Roxbury. pic.twitter.com/Qe4J30OaRh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 4, 2025

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

