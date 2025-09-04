Local

Crews battle large brush fire in West Roxbury

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Crews battle large brush fire in West Roxbury (Boston Fire Department)
BOSTON — A brush fire broke in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Thursday, prompting a large emergency response.

Officials say the fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the woods between Enneking Parkway and Washington Street.

There are no current reports of any injuries.

Crews are still working to extinguish the flames.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

