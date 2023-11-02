Crews battle fire on Howard Street in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Fire crews worked to battle a blaze in Revere on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. at a home on Howard Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the basement. The fire then extended up to the roof.

According to Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright, 5 people and one dog were displaced.

Bright says there were some water issues and water had to be pumped from multiple locations.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

