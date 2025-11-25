Crews battle fire at horse farm in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a horse farm in Plainville.

Boston 25 has learned that the farm is Janbark Farm, a full-service Morgan Horse facility.

It is not known if there are any injuries to horses or people. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

