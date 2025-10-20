Crews battle early morning fire in Gardner

GARDNER, Mass. — Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Gardner.

The fire broke out at a house on Oriole St, shortly before 3 a.m., Sunday.

The fire reached at least 2 alarms, according to Gardner Fire.

No word on any injuries.

Gardner Oriole St Fire Photo Credit: Gardner Fire Department

Flames can be seen shooting out of the second story of the house in a post shared to social media by the Gardner Fire Department.

The Hubbardston Fire Department confirmed they responded to assist in fighting the fire.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Gardner Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group