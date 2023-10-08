‘Crew availability issues’ force cancellation of some MBTA trains on North Shore on Sunday

BOSTON — Several MBTA Commuter Rail trains that had been scheduled to travel to and from the North Shore were cancelled on Sunday due to “crew availability issues,” the MBTA said.

The cancelled trains include Newburyport/Rockport Line Trains 8177, 8178, 8172, 8175 and 8176. The trains had been scheduled to depart from various locations including Beverly and North Station.

❌ Due to crew availability issues Newburyport/Rockport Line Trains 8172 (10:10 am from Beverly) and 8176 (12:22 pm from Beverly) have been cancelled today. Scheduled service will likely be restored this afternoon. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 8, 2023

“Beverly Line Train 8175 (11:20 am from North Station) is cancelled today due to crew availability issues. Regular service will likely be restored this afternoon,” the MBTA said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday morning.

The T anticipated that regular service would be restored Sunday afternoon.

❌ Due to crew availability issues, Newburyport/Rockport Trains 8171 (9:05 am from North Station) and 8173 (10:00 am from North Station) have been cancelled. Scheduled service will likely be restored this afternoon. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

