Credit card skimmer found at Star Market in Boston

BOSTON — A credit card skimmer was recently found at a popular grocery store in Boston.

The device was found at the Star Market at the Prudential Center on Huntington Ave, according to a company spokesperson.

Shaws Supermarket and Star Market say they’re working with police to find out who placed the skimmer there.

Boston 25 News is working to learn how long the skimmer was in place at the store.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group