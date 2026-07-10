Crash at Bedford Toll Plaza leaves one person injured

BEDFORD, N.H. — One driver was hurt after crashing near mile marker 17 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire.

On Thursday morning, July 9, State Troopers responded to reports of a crashed vehicle at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

Tyler Abrams, 26, was driving southbound through the plaza when he veered into the opposing lanes and hit the guardrail. His car then went back across the highway and struck the center median barrier before stopping altogether.

The two left lanes were blocked for approximately an hour and a half while police investigated.

Abrams was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

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