Craig Keville sentenced to prison for 2022 murders of Holly Banks and Keith Labelle in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man convicted of killing a man and woman in Gorham in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, the attorney general said.

Craig Keville, 35, of Berlin, received consecutive sentences of life without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murders of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home on April 27, 2022, Attorney General John Formella said.

Authorities arrested Keville on a warrant in Arlington, Massachusetts in July 2022. He was found guilty of the murders following a trial on Feb. 28.

Keville was also sentenced on three felony counts of falsifying physical evidence and one misdemeanor simple assault.

Keville was also given one consecutive stand committed sentence of 3 ½ to 7 years on a charge of falsifying physical evidence for disposing of the firearm used in committing the murders, two suspended sentences of 3½ to 7 years on each of the remaining falsifying physical evidence charges, and a sentence of 12 months stand committed on the simple assault charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

