Cheers! To-go cocktails made permanently legal in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Cheers to Bay Staters everywhere!

Massachusetts has officially become the 27th state to make cocktails to-go permanent, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Governor Maura Healey signed the supplemental budget bill on Wednesday, which included a drinks-to-go provision.

The provision started during the 2020 pandemic to help restaurants financially.

“During the pandemic, cocktails to-go were a critical source of revenue for many businesses, and now, the increased convenience and stability they offer is permanent,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Massachusetts consumers, restaurants and bars can all toast to the fact that cocktails to-go are here to stay.”

The temporary measure expired on April 1.

Massachusetts joins Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia as the other states to enact this provision.

