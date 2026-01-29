Coyote survives after being hit by car, stuck inside grill of car in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A coyote is recovering after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Haverhill and becoming lodged in the front bumper’s grille.

A woman contacted Haverhill Animal Control, which safely removed the injured animal from her vehicle.

The coyote was then transported to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, where officials believe it has two broken legs.

Staff at the wildlife center treated the coyote for shock, immobilized its injuries, and worked to manage its pain overnight.

The animal is expected to be transferred to another wildlife clinic today for further evaluation. Veterinarians there will assess the extent of the injuries and determine whether the fractures are treatable, with an orthopedic surgeon available if needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

