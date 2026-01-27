Countdown is on as New England Patriots gear up for Super Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. — The countdown officially begins, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl bound!

The AFC champs had a warm welcome home despite the frigid temps at Gillette on Monday.

“We have to be better, we have to be better. We have to play one of our best games, if not our best games, against Seattle,” said Coach Vrabel as he addressed media crews at Gillette on Tuesday.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez says he has no superstitions, but he’s taking in the moment he’s pictured as a kid.

“You know you just dream of it, sitting there as a little kid you know knowing you want to go to the NFL,” said Gonzalez.

“It’s really good to see that they’re back, that they’re playing like they used to play and Vrabel is the reason; he’s got these guys all brought into his program, they’re playing terrific. Every guy is doing their ultimate, is playing the best they could, and we couldn’t ask for anything more,” a fan tells Boston 25 News.

