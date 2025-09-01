Correctional officers in Rhode Island exposed to fentanyl during cell search

CRANSTON, RI — Two correctional officers in Rhode Island were given Narcan and taken to the hospital after coming into contact with fentanyl at a prison.

The two correctional officers at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, Rhode Island, came into contact with the substance during a cell search.

The officers reported feeling lightheaded. Narcan was administered to both officers on the scene before they were transported to the hospital.

A hazmat team was dispatched to the facility following the incident to handle the situation. The identities of the officers involved have not been disclosed, and the exact source of the fentanyl is not known.

Officials have stated that both officers are expected to recover fully from the exposure.

