Connecticut man arrested, charged after morning pursuit in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield Police Department has announced the arrest of a Connecticut man following a morning pursuit on Thursday.

32-year-old Nathaniel J. Mutts Jr. of Branford, Connecticut, was charged with:

Failure to Stop for Police

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield

Number Plate Violation

Mansfield police say that around 9:19 a.m., Officer Justin Pena had been conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of Chauncy Street (Route 106) and Winthrop Avenue when he saw a black Honda Civic driving west on Chauncy Street with a canceled registration.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver didn’t stop, prompting a low-speed pursuit which went onto Route 140, Walnut Street, and West Street, where the driver drove past a stop sign.

The pursuit eventually concluded when the driver, later identified as Mutts, stopped in the parking lot of a West Street apartment complex, where he ran a short distance but was taken into custody.

“The officers did an excellent job handling this situation safely and professionally,” said Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon. “Their calm response and teamwork, along with the outstanding support from the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center, resulted in this incident being resolved without injury or further risk to the public.”

An investigation had uncovered that Mutts was operating with a suspended license and had two active arrest warrants. It was also revealed that the car had not been registered or insured.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group