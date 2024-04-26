First confirmed case of rare, tick-borne Powassan virus reported in Mass. town

SHARON, Mass. — For the first time, a confirmed case of Powassan virus has been reported in Sharon and public health officials are warning residents to take precautions against the tick-borne disease.

Powassan virus, as Lyme disease, is transmitted through infected ticks. While Powassan virus is still rare, the number of reported cases of people becoming ill from the virus has increased in recent years, public health officials said.

In the United States, cases of Powassan virus disease have been reported primarily from northeastern states and the Great Lakes region, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These cases occur primarily in the late spring, early summer, and mid-fall when ticks are most active.

“Powassan cases are rare but the reported number of cases have increased in recent years,” according to the CDC. “All residents of and visitors to areas where Powassan virus activity has been identified are at risk of infection. People who engage in outdoor work and recreational activities in endemic areas are at increased risk of infection.”

There were 44 cases of Powassan virus disease in the United States in 2023. Of those cases, 10 were reported in Massachusetts, three in New Hampshire, five in Maine, one in Rhode Island and one in Vermont, according to the CDC.

Ticks Powassan virus (CDC photo)

Most people exposed to Powassan virus never feel ill, but others may become severely ill with meningitis, which is inflammation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord, or encephalitis, the inflammation of the brain.

Symptoms of disease usually begin between one week and one month after the bite of an infected tick.

Signs and symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, loss of coordination, speech difficulties and seizures.

Approximately one out of 10 people with severe disease die, according to the CDC. Approximately half of the people who survive severe disease have long-term health problems such as recurring headaches, loss of muscle mass and strength, and memory problems.

According to the CDC, there are no medications to prevent or treat Powassan virus infection. Antibiotics do not treat viruses.

Rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications may relieve some symptoms, according to public health officials. People with severe disease often need to be hospitalized to receive support for breathing, staying hydrated, or reducing swelling in the brain.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health offered the following tips for residents to prevent contracting the virus, especially when residents are outside in an area likely to have ticks such as brush, wooded or grassy places:

Use a repellent with DEET. More information on choosing a repellent and how to use repellents safely is included on the DPH Public Health Fact Sheet on Tick Repellents.

Wear long, light-colored pants tucked into socks or boots, and a long-sleeved shirt.

Stay on trails when walking or hiking, avoid the edge habitat where ticks are likely to be.

Showering immediately after potential tick exposure may help remove unattached ticks.

Talk to your veterinarian about tick control options (tick collars, repellents) for your pets.

After spending time in an area likely to have ticks, check yourself, your children and pets for ticks.

More information can also be found on the state website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, and the Town of Sharon Health Department website.

Local residents can also contact the Sharon Health Department at 781-784-1500 ext. 1205.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group