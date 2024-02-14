Commuter alert: Several Framingham, Worcester Line commuter trains delayed due to signal issues

MASS. — Several Framingham/Worcester Line commuter rail trains are being delayed this morning due to signal issues.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter), many trains are being canceled or delayed up to an hour.

The first train was delayed a little after 5 this morning.

The MBTA did not say when this issue would be resolved and how many more trains would be affected.

Worcester Line Train 500 (4:15 am from Worcester) has not departed Worcester due to a signal issue and is currently 45-55 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

