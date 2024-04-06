Commuter alert: MBTA service disruptions continue this weekend

BOSTON — A heads up for MBTA riders. There are more service disruptions planned this weekend.

The T says the work is needed “to maintain its infrastructure and improve reliability across the system.”

Red Line: Service will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy stations on the Braintree Branch from April 6-7. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and Ashmont / North Quincy.

There will be free fares at Broadway and North Quincy stations with the fare gates open. Riders boarding Mattapan Line trolleys at Ashmont also do not have to pay a fare. This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary work as part of the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.

Orange Line: Service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations on April 6-7, April 20-21, and April 27-28. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills. This service change is in place for crews to perform critical signal and switch improvement work.

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines: Work will continue all day from start to end of service during the weekend of April 6-7. Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace trains between South Station and Braintree. Express shuttle buses will operate directly between South Station and Braintree.

This service change is in place because these Commuter Rail lines run adjacent to the Red Line where Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project work is taking place.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line: service will be suspended between Ballardvale and North Station during the weekend of April 6-7 and for nine days from April 20-28.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove where passengers can connect to Orange Line subway. A free and accessible shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connections to the Lowell Line and Haverhill Line.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line: service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott during the weekend of April 6-7 and for nine days from April 20-28. Shuttle buses will make stops between Swampscott, Lynn (within the busway at the legacy station), and North Station. Chelsea passengers are asked to utilize the Silver Line 3 for service to the downtown area.

This service change allows for crews to perform Positive Train Control (PTC) / Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. PTC/ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

