Commuter Alert: Amtrak, MBTA Commuter Rail service delayed due to electrical fire in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, Mass. — Commuter rail and Amtrak service in and out of Boston on Monday was delayed due to a fire on an overhead wire.

When crews arrived at the Hyde Park station, they found smoke coming from the wires over the middle track.

Officials immediately stopped service as they waited for an Amtrak electrician to make the fix.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started due to water.

“I think it might be the water, had a couple of these in recent weeks, could be water dripped into the transformer and caused it to short out,” District Fire Chief Steven Fairneny told Boston 25 News. “It’s tough, we’re coming up on rush hour, but we wanna make sure it’s safe before sending people through.”

Amtrak, MBTA Commuter Rail service halted due to electrical fire in Hyde Park

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Amtrak alerted riders to the pause in communication on social media shortly after 4:00 p.m. Service between Providence and Boston was partially restored by 5:30 p.m. but riders were cautioned to still expect delays of up 90 minutes due to congestion and speed restrictions.

Travel Update: Train service between Boston (BOS) and Providence (PVD) has been partially restored. Residual delays of up to 90 minutes are anticipated due to rail congestion and speed restrictions in the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 24, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group