‘Come adopt please!’: Massachusetts animal shelter says it’s ‘overflowing’ with puppies

SALEM, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter announced Tuesday that it needs adopters because it’s currently “overflowing” with puppies.

In a Facebook post, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said its Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem is looking to find homes for many puppies.

“We are overflowing with puppies at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem! Seriously, come adopt, please!” the MSPCA wrote

The MSPC also shared photos of some of the puppies available for adoption.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Massachusetts animal shelter says it’s ‘overflowing’ with puppies (MSPCA-Angell)

The MSPCA said all of the puppies come spayed or neutered and are up to date on all appropriate vaccinations for their age.

The Northeast Animal Shelter at 347 Highland Avenue in Salem is open daily for adoptions from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The MSPCA has a full list of adoptable animals available on its website, along with details for interested adopters.

For more information, click here.

We are overflowing with puppies at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem! Seriously, come adopt please! Open 11:30-5... Posted by MSPCA-Angell on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group