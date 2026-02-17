Cold case: Investigators seek clues in 1991 slayings of man, woman at their New Hampshire home

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — In 1991, New Hampshire residents James Moore and Stella Bolton were found murdered in their home.

Investigators later determined that Moore, 73, and Bolton, 68, had been stabbed to death before their house was set on fire.

Their bodies were found at their home at 74 Rockhill Avenue in Portsmouth, following the fire at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 1991, state police said.

Now, 35 years after the slayings, investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information that will help solve the homicide cases.

Unsolved homicides James Moore and Stella Bolton (New Hampshire State Police)

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the families of these victims,” state police said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

The public may submit tips to the Cold Case Unit using the online Tip Form or by sending an email to coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group