Co-captains of a Massachusetts girls basketball team join exclusive 1,000 point club

BOLTON, Mass. — Ashley Hart and Sadie Tracy are Senior Co-Captains of the Nashoba Valley Regional Technical High School girls basketball team. Last month both young women scored their 1000th point in separate games.

Hart and Tracy became the third and fourth girls in the school’s 55-year history to accomplish this feat, joining Jen St. Gelais (Class of 2000) and Dawn Lacombe Golden (Class of 1991).

“I told them both their freshman year, your name will both be on that wall and here we are today,” said Dawn, who works at the school and is their assistant basketball coach. “To have two in the same year is very, very rare. It’s hard enough to get one in 20 years.”

Ashley Hart and Sadie Tracy are Senior Co-Captains of the Nashoba Valley Regional Technical High School girls basketball team

A big part of the individual success of Hart and Dawn is their relationship off and on the court. “We’re different, but I think it’s in a good way,” says Hart. “She’s the good cop and I’m the bad cop.”

Jim Peirce, in his first years as Nashoba Girls Head Basketball Coach, says he appreciates how these two remarkable student athletes keep the team first,

“As a coach, one thing I’ve appreciated is how well they work together,” said Peirce. “Together, they are a much stronger force than they would be individually.”

Ashley Hart and Sadie Tracy are Senior Co-Captains of the Nashoba Valley Regional Technical High School girls basketball team

Not only are the two students dedicated on the court they are just as dedicated in the classroom.

Hart is taking Construction Management while Tracy is taking Dentistry.

Tracy has already decided she will be attending Merrimack College next year and plans to try out for the basketball team

Ashley Hart and Sadie Tracy are Senior Co-Captains of the Nashoba Valley Regional Technical High School girls basketball team

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group