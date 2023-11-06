Clover Food Lab, vegetarian restaurant chain around Boston Metro area, files for bankruptcy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Clover Food Lab, a fast casual chain of restaurants specializing in locally sourced, vegetable-based foods, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday.

The Cambridge-based startup, which has several restaurants all around the Boston Metro area, said it can no longer afford to pay lease on a new commissary it just opened because the company failed to raise enough money from investors, according to documents filed with US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Nov. 3.

“COVID changed everything for restaurants. The way people eat, drink, work, and get together has shifted substantially,” the company said in a written statement about the bankruptcy, adding “while we’ve seen a steady recovery in sales, they are still below pre-pandemic levels.”

Chapter 11 Subchapter 5 is the part of U.S. bankruptcy law that allows debtors to reorganize their liabilities with the goal of continuing to operate.

Clover started as a food truck in 2008 on MIT campus and over the years expanded to restaurants. The popular vegetable-focused eatery is known for sourcing much of its ingredients locally. The chain also recently closed its location at 565 Boylston Street and will soon shutter its restaurant at 27 School Street.

Clover currently operates 12 restaurants, two kiosks within Whole Foods markets, a catering business and meal box production and delivery service. It employs more than 220 full-time and part-time workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group