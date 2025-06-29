Clothing company aims to intersect fashion and sportswear

BOSTON — One clothing company is working to change the game when it comes to fashion and baseball.

The company, Terez, was contracted by the MLB to create fashionable merch for women and children.

This season, Terez dropped their third line for the Boston Red Sox.

“What the MLB brought us in to do was to create something other than your pink V-neck sparkly t-shirt,” Terez’s Head of Merchandising, Allie Tisch, said.

Research from the Deloitte Center for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications suggests women are more likely to buy new sports merch over a 12-month time frame.

“I know for me personally, if there’s an event, I want to buy something new to wear for it,” fan Avery Butt said. “It’s exciting to shop around.”

However, some female fans tell Boston 25 News that the clothing offered to represent their favorite teams doesn’t always reflect that.

“I feel like for clothes it’s a lot more focused for men like different t-shirts and stuff,” said Butt. “I feel like there’s not a lot of fashionable options for women to wear like a Red Sox shirt or any sports,” fan Avery Butt said.

“Generally, I feel like sometimes they make women’s t-shirts kind of odd for sports merch like they don’t fit right in the hips,” fan Bethany Laatsch said.

This past fall, Terez also launched merch with the Boston Celtics and this fall, they will launch with the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins.

“We want them to be able to come to the store and find something that they want to wear and not have to shop in the men’s section,” Tisch said.

