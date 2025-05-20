‘Clear vision’: Bruins ink General Manager Don Sweeney to 2-year extension

The Boston Bruins have signed General Manager Don Sweeney to a two-year extension running through the 2027-28 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Although the Bruins missed the playoffs this year for the first time since the 2016 season, which also saw the Bruins trade longtime franchise cornerstone Brad Marchand, Bruins President Cam Neely said that Sweeney has navigated the challenges with “conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins.”

“He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period,” Neely said in a statement. “I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

The Bruins have tallied a 458-233-91 record during Sweeney’s 10 years as GM.

He was also named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year following the 2018-19 season, which culminated in the club’s sole trip to the Stanley Cup Final under his stewardship.

“I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support,” said Sweeney. “It’s an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”

