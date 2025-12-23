City of Boston, public health commission warning residents of an increase in flu cases

BOSTON — The City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are warning residents that flu cases are surging earlier this year than they did last year.

Cases recently increased by 114%.

Flu-related emergency department visits also increased 44% in that same period of time.

The rate of infection is increasing most rapidly among children, with those under age five seeing an 83% increase and those ages 5–17 experiencing a 217% increase.

This uptick in flu cases is occurring a month earlier than last season, when Boston did not hit these numbers until January.

Residents, especially children and older individuals who are also at high risk, are encouraged to get their annual flu vaccine.

“Vaccines are highly effective at lowering the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the flu and are essential for keeping yourself and your community safe this winter,” BPHC said in a release.

BPHC recommends that everyone age 6 months or older receive an annual flu vaccine.

As of December 6, only 30% of Boston residents are vaccinated for the flu.

“Flu cases are on the rise in Boston, and we are urging residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from respiratory illnesses, which can cause hospitalization and severe illness,” said Bisola Ojikutu, MD, MPH, FIDSA, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Flu spreads easily during this time of the year when we gather together indoors. It is not too late to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness. The Boston Public Health Commission will be hosting additional vaccination clinics throughout the city in January.”

The BPHC is recommending residents practice good hand hygiene, increase ventilation, and stay home and away from others when sick.

Wearing a mask provides added protection against flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses when in crowded spaces.

To find a pharmacy near you that provides vaccines, visit the link here.

To view the latest flu dashboard, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

