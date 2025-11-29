Christmas is saved! New Hampshire police officers rescue ‘rein’ deer stuck in mud

PELHAM, NH — Christmas is saved! Pelham Police Department officers rescued a “rein” deer stuck in mud.

The Pelham Police Department shared the story on their Facebook page that the rescue took place when temperatures were near freezing, and the deer was unable to break free from the mud on its own.

Officers Sgt. Page, Cpl. Halliday, and Ofc. Paquette responded to the call and successfully pulled the deer out, solidifying their spot on the nice list.

“Huge thanks to our officers for reminding us what this season is all about,” the department wrote. “Kindness, compassion, and lending a hand (or hoof) when it’s needed most. ❤️💙"

