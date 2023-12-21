Chipotle Mexican Grill opening 2 new locations in Massachusetts on Friday

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Two new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants are slated to open in Massachusetts on Friday.

Both of the locations are located in the Norfolk County towns of Medway and Medfield, a spokesperson for the chain said.

The Medway and Medfield locations will feature the brand’s signature “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Medway Chipotle is located at 67B Main Street, while Medfield Chipotle is located at 250 Main Street. Both eateries will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fan-favorite carne asada will be available on the menus for a limited time, according to the chain.

The chain is also hiring at both locations and offering competitive benefits.

