Chelsea students to walk onto Boston Stadium field with World Cup players before select matches

CHELSEA, Mass. — More than a dozen students are about to get the experience of a lifetime as they get the chance to walk onto the field with World Cup players before matches at Boston Stadium.

It’s all thanks to partnership between Chelsea Public Schools and Soccer Without Borders.

Lucas Tapia is one of 18 students selected to participate in the World Cup’s player escort program, he will walk out onto the field at Boston Stadium for two matches--first up, Haiti vs Scotland on Saturday.

“When I found out I was like…mind blown because I never been to a soccer game in my life, but I am not watching the game I am like going to walk with players…that’s crazy,” Lucas told Boston 25 News.

This opportunity is part of the district’s effort to connect elementary and middle school students with experiences that will help them grow, by taking lessons way beyond the classroom. The partnership with Soccer Without Borders has helped expand access to not only the sport but create new opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

Educators tell Boston 25 they hope this inspires more students to get involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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