Chelsea community mourns loss of high school student killed in stabbing

CHELSEA, Mass. — Counselors will be available at Chelsea High School on Monday to support students and staff in coping with the tragic loss of a 17-year-old student.

Juan Carlos Lemus was fatally stabbed in a fight on Saturday night at the intersection of Stockton Street and Eastern Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was also injured and is recovering from stab wounds.

A small memorial of candles, flowers, and stuffed animals has been set up in front of an apartment complex in honor of Lemus, a student at Chelsea High School.

Students will return to class today with heavy hearts as they process the loss of their peer.

Chelsea School Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta released a statement offering condolences to the family and the community.

“We want to remind everyone that our counseling services are available to provide help to anyone in need, and we encourage those seeking support to reach out. The loss of Juan Carlos has deeply affected us all, and our thoughts and prayers remain with his loved ones,” Dr. Abeyta said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirmed that around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, both Chelsea Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a fight at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Stockton Street. Upon arrival, officers found two stabbing victims.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden commented on the incident, saying, “Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society—as it should—especially when the victims are so young.”

Chelsea police have described the stabbings as an isolated incident, with the individuals involved knowing each other.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

