Central Mass. shelter rescues two dozen golden retrievers

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield recently helped rescue two dozen Golden Retrievers from a backyard breeder outside of New England.

The dogs are living in foster homes as they are prepared for adoption.

Many of the Goldens are 9-week-old puppies.

So far, the response from prospective owners is overwhelming.

“We’re joking here that it broke the internet,” Lindsay Doray, Second Chance’s Chief Development Officer, told Boston 25 News’ Bob Ward.

“We have more than 2,000 people and they are still rolling in,” she added.

But at Second Chance, their kennels are filled with other homeless dogs that don’t get anywhere near the same attention.

Many of them surrendered because an owner’s new apartment lease won’t let them keep their dog, or vet bills are too high.

Lindsay hopes people who can’t get a golden, might consider one of the shelter’s other breeds.

“There are so many amazing personalities in other breeds too. So absolutely keep your mind open, you never know who you are going to fall in love with. And you never know who is going to pick you,” she said.

If you would like to help support Second Chance’s efforts to rescue the Golden Retrievers, click this link.

Any money raised over the shelter’s goal will support other dogs in their care.

To check out other potential best friends at Second Chance, head to this link.

