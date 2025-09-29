Celtics star Jayson Tatum feeling ‘no pressure’ to rush rehab as Celtics open camp without him

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum wants to return to playing in an NBA game as soon as possible. He also doesn’t feel any added push for that to happen just five months after rupturing his right Achilles tendon.

“No pressure,” Tatum said Monday at the Celtics’ media day. “No pressure to return back any sooner than when I’m 100% healthy. No pressure from (Celtics president of basketball operations) Brad (Stevens), (coach) Joe (Mazzulla), the team, the organization. The most important thing is that I’m 100% recovered and healthy whenever I do come back.”

The All-Star looked game-ready as he took the dais to field questions from reporters, with his hair freshly braided and fully decked out in Boston’s green uniform, down to the white leg sleeve that’s become a signature for him.

But the day also served as a reminder of how far he has to go in his rehab process just 140 days removed from beginning his post-surgery rehab.

“Today is cool,” Tatum said. “I think tomorrow will be tough with practice starting out. I won’t be able to be out there.”

The Celtics were in the throes of trying to defend their 2024 NBA championship last season when Tatum was injured late in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the New York Knicks.

Expectations are much lower this season for a roster that went through an offseason overhaul that included trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as part of the Celtics’ efforts to get under the second luxury tax apron.

It’ll place a lot on the shoulders of Jaylen Brown, Boston’s healthy All-Star and other $300 million man, to carry the team in Tatum’s absence.

But Brown doesn’t feel he needs to alter his game much with Tatum out.

“I’m going to approach it the same way I’ve always approached it,” Brown said. ”Obviously, I’m going to have more responsibility with Jayson not being here. But also gives a chance for other guys to step up. Empowering other guys. Trusting your teammates more. Trying to accelerate guys’ learning curves. And play some good basketball. I think that’s what people want to see.”

Tatum’s timeline

Tatum wouldn’t say exactly where he is in his recovery timeline, but he has resumed light basketball workouts as part of his six-day per week rehab schedule.

He’s receiving support from all corners of the Celtics organization, with close friend and team trainer Nick Sang never far from his side to ensure he never misses a workout even when he’s out of town.

Mazzulla himself even adjusted his summer plans at times to celebrate different milestones with Tatum.

“It’s your responsibility as a coach to be there for your guys,” Mazzulla said. “Whenever I could lift with him, whenever I could be there for treatment, whenever I could rebound for him, I think it was important to do that… I was there the first time he walked, I was there the first time he ran, I was there for the first shots he took.”

Tatum’s also gotten help maintaining his mental health via the “Achilles group chat” he’s a part of alongside fellow NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Dejounte Murray, who are all at different points recovering from Achilles tendon surgeries.

It’s helped Tatum put his recovery in perspective, while also celebrating achievements big and small — whether it was shedding one of his crutches, then another and eventually walking for the first time.

“I’m in a really good spot. It’ll be five months tomorrow,” Tatum said. “It’s been a long journey. ... For me there’s been bright spots. And getting back on the court, being able to participate in a basketball workout was definitely one of the more bright spots of this journey. It just really felt really good to be on the court, dribbling the basketball, going through a workout. You just feel like a basketball player again.”

Embracing changes

Even with the offseason changes, Stevens said the organization and team are looking at this season as an opportunity to see Brown, as well as key contributors such as Derrick White and Payton Pritchard take their games to another level.

He also believes there’s talent on the remainder of the roster that can help them exceed outside perception.

“There’s no question there’s motivation,” Stevens said. “I’m excited for the guys as a whole, but I’m really excited for the guys that are unproven.”

