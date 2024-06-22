Celtics celebrations aren’t slowing down after banner 18 win

NATICK, Mass. — The Celtics celebrations aren’t slowing down anytime soon as players from the championship team continue meeting with fans.

Hundreds of fans of all ages waited in line at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Natick Saturday morning to meet Point Guard Jrue Holiday.

“This is why we play the game you know to come out here and try and see the fans and man this is crazy,” said Holiday.

In between posing for pictures, the Celtics star signed t-shirts, basketballs, and other memorabilia.

“I’m a huge Celtics fan I’m a diehard fan,” said Jeremiah Miller, Framingham.

Criselda Inocencio from Dracut could hardly speak after meeting the star.

“Oh my god I’m still shaking,” said Inocencio.

Holiday said from sealing the deal in game 5 at home at the TD Garden, to parading through Boston with a million fans, he’s still riding the city of champions high.

" I think just being able to have a chance to come here and win a championship that 18th banner knowing what the history is like and being a part of that history,” said Holiday.

Fans meeting him said they’re making memories that will last a lifetime.

“Oh man thanks to Milwaukee and thank you to Jrue,” said Matthew Davidopoulos, Westford.

But, some fans are already asking Holiday to make promises for Banner 19.

