Ceilings, floors collapse in blaze that destroyed Peabody apartment building, displaced 40 people

PEABODY, Mass. — Forty people are without a home after their apartment building on the North Shore was destroyed by a raging blaze early Thursday morning.

A massive fire tore through a six-family home at 100 Main Street in Peabody, causing problems for firefighters trying to get it under control.

Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling said firefighters were called to the building just after midnight. There was heavy fire when they arrived and firefighters started with an interior attack.

“There were still people exiting the building. Our ladder crew did a search and they were getting people out as the engine one crew attempted to knock the fire down,” Dowling said.

All residents and pets living in the six-family building were accounted for.

The fire got into the walls and through the roof, according to Dowling. One side of the building was left heavily charred and fully burned out.

About 30 minutes into their efforts to get the flames under control, Dowling said firefighters tried going back into the building but some of the floors and ceilings had already collapsed.

“It’s a good size building. It has, like I said, six units in there. And if you see the front side of the house, if you pulled up on that side, you’d think there was nothing going on,” Dowling explained. “The heavy body of fire is all on the backside of this building.”

Video from the scene showed thick black smoke pouring out of the windows of the building.

Burning building Peabody

The Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.

“They’re shook up obviously but thankful that they’re OK,” Dowling said of the displaced residents.

The building has been deemed a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

