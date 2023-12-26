BOSTON — Two sheep were temporarily on the lam when they escaped from a Boston church on Christmas Eve during religious festivities, police said.

The black and white sheep, who were not named, were participating in a live nativity scene being set up at St. Mary’s Church when they escaped around 3 p.m. Sunday on Boston Street, police said.

One white sheep was caught on cell phone video galloping on a sidewalk near Fr. Songin Way.

Caught on video: Sheep escape from manger at Boston church on Christmas Eve, police say (Cody Fitzgerald)

The sheep could be seen in the video walking into traffic and then strolling right past a Boston Police cruiser.

Numerous police cruisers responded to the scene to corral the sheep. Several bystanders watched as the sheep tried to avoid police.

Luckily, the pair were unharmed.

With the help of Boston officers, the sheep were returned to the church manger before Mass began, police said.

