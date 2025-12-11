Caught on camera: Tiny bear cub slips and slides across icy pond in Mass. town

HUBBARDSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts resident captured an adorable video of a tiny bear cub slipping and sliding across a frozen pond.

Boston 25 News viewer Whitney Doucet shared a video that showed the small black bear cautiously navigating the ice in Hubbardston.

Doucet says she spotted the cub when she opened her curtains on Thursday morning.

“Just look at that little round bum,” Doucet wrote in a Facebook post. “What a lovely surprise when I opened my curtains today.”

