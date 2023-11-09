Caught on camera: Trio of thieves steal thousands of dollars in fragrances from Massachusetts mall

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police are searching for a trio of thieves who were caught on surveillance cameras stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from a mall in Massachusetts earlier this week.

Two women and a man entered the Macy’s at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro around 6 p.m. Tuesday and swiped 25 boxes of various fragrances worth more than $3,000, police told WJAR-TV.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the thieves nonchalantly glancing over their shoulders before brazenly stuffing their bags with perfumes and colognes. They were then seen bolting out of the department store.

Police said the suspects fled the mall in a Nissan Altima with Rhode Island plates.

North Attleboro mall theft

Shoppers in the area said this type of behavior is on the rise.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of this online, all over social media,” one concerned shopper said. “I don’t know if it’s a trend, but it’s getting out of control. I feel awful for the people working in retail because they can’t do anything about it.”

Macy’s released a statement saying the safety of its employees and customers is of top priority.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority. As a company, we are unable to comment or provide any additional information on ongoing investigations,” the department store said in the statement shared with the news outlet. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities and defer to them for further updates and information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group