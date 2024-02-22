Car slams into side of Brockton Subway restaurant

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arriving to the Subway on Centre Street just after 4 p.m. found that all occupants of the vehicle were already out of the car and there were no injuries, according to Brockton Police.

The force of the crash made a significant indent on the outside of the building.

Firefighters shut down power and gas lines to the restaurant as a precaution.

Brockton’s Building Inspector is investigating whether or not the building is safe to enter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

