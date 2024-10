A car slammed into a post office in Yarmouth Port on Wednesday, police say.

The crashed vehicle left a giant hole in the side of the building.

Police say a car accelerated through a parking space and crashed through the building and into the lobby.

Police say no one was hurt.

