Car slams into home in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — A car slammed into a home in Wareham on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at a home in Great Hill Estates Trailer Park on Pine View Terrace.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the people inside the trailer were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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