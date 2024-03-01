Car impaled by metal barrier gate on access road to MBTA station

ASHLAND, Mass. — A car traveling on an access road to an MBTA station was impaled by a massive metal barrier gate on Thursday night.

Photos shared by the Ashland Fire Department showed a blue sedan skewered by the metal pole, along with a caption that read, “Luckily no injuries.”

The pole pierced the windshield on the passenger side of the vehicle and protruded all the way through the back left window.

There’s a commuter rail station in Ashland on Pleasant Street.

The fire department didn’t say what led up to the incident or how the vehicle ended up impaled.

Boston 25 News has reached out to officials for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

