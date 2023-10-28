Car crashes into Starbucks in Wellesley, police say

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A car crashed into a Starbucks in Wellesley on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Emergency responders responded to a motor vehicle crash into a Starbucks on Linden Street.

No patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

