Car crashes into Starbucks in Wellesley, police say

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A car crashed into a Starbucks in Wellesley on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Emergency responders responded to a motor vehicle crash into a Starbucks on Linden Street.
No patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle, police said.
The occupants of the vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
