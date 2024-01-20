Local

Car crashes into shoe store in Dedham

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a store in Dedham on Saturday afternoon.

According to Dedham police, a vehicle crashed into the DSW on Providence Hwy

One person inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The city’s building department has been notified to assist.

Additional information is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

