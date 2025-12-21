Car crashes into home in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car rolled over into a home in Abington early Sunday morning.

Washington Street was closed for several hours, as authorities worked the scene.

According to Abington Fire Department, the two occupants were entrapped in the car when authorities arrived on scene.

One person was taken to South Shore Hospital, while the other was taken to Boston Medical Center.

It’s unclear the extent of their injuries at this time.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time a car accident like this has happened.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

