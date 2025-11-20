Car crashes into fence, building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Emergency crews in Cambridge responded to a car into a building, Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Thingvalla Ave, shortly before 3 p.m. according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

The department posted photos on social media, Thursday, showing the damage caused by the crash.

Cambridge car into building Emergency response crews responded to a car into a building on Thingvalla Ave in Cambridge.

Cambridge fire did not say how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but did say that the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening.

Inspectional Services responded to the scene to do a structural evaluation of the building, officials say.

