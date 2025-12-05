Car catches fire on Mass. Pike in Grafton

Fire crews rushed to put out a car fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton, Friday morning.

The car caught fire in the are of mile marker 98 on the Mass. Pike westbound, according to the Grafton Fire Department.

Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page show the vehicle fully engulfed.

Grafton car fire Fire crews in Grafton worked to put out a vehicle that caught fire on the Mass. Pike, Friday morning.

There were no injuries as a result of the car fire, according to officials.

While crews were working to put out the car fire, a call came in for a rollover on the Mass. Pike westbound at mile marker 101.4. The Grafton Fire Department responded along with crews from Westborough.

There were no reported injuries in the rollover, according to the Grafton Fire Department.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for more information on the rollover.

