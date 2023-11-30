Cape teacher charged with raping adult student with disabilities

BREWSTER, Mass. — A vocational teacher at a residential school for people with disabilities on Cape Cod has been charged with raping an adult student off campus. Court documents reviewed by 25 Investigates, show 60-year-old Fredrick W. Walters of Brewster was arraigned in Orleans District Court Wednesday on rape, indecent assault, and battery on a disabled person, and witness intimidation charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5,000 cash bail with a GPS monitoring device, according to court records.

Brewster Police said the alleged rape was reported to detectives in October and the case was thoroughly investigated before it was presented to a clerk magistrate on November 15th. The magistrate found probable cause to issue charges and Walters was summonsed to appear at his arraignment.

Walters worked at Latham Centers in Brewster. Latham Centers provides special education and therapeutic services for children and adults with disabilities and specializes in working with individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome. Prader-Willi syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes developmental delays and mild cognitive impairment, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to a redacted police report, a parent of a 22-year-old student who suffers significant developmental delays told police Walters sexually to his daughter on more than one occasion. During an off-campus trip, the woman told police Walters, “put his hand down the front of her pants and rubbed her private parts.” The report also alleges Walters took the woman to his home and sexually assaulted her there.

Latham Centers spokesperson Karen Schwartzman said Walters had worked at the school for 17 years and was well-regarded by his peers. In a written statement she wrote, “Our highest priority is to keep our students safe and our staff works tirelessly to ensure that no student in our care is ever at risk. That any person, while employed at Latham, could have acted toward a member of our community in such a way as to be criminally charged is an offense not only to the student he put in jeopardy but to every member of our staff.”

Attorney Nathan Amendola represents Walters. He told investigative reporter Ted Daniel, Walters is “innocent”, and looks forward to proving that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

