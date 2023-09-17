Cape kite boarders take advantage of Lee’s winds

Kite boarders flocked to Chapin Beach in Dennis on Saturday to take advantage of the strong winds.

“We couldn’t really ask for better conditions than this,” said Eli Winslow of Yarmouthport. He said he waited all summer for a day like Saturday.

Winslow describes kite boarding as a “very freeing experience.”

Whipping winds and choppy waves transformed the normally calm beach. Several locals came by to see it for themselves.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Deb Coulter of West Dennis. “I’ve spent summers on the cape my entire life. This is one of the windiest on this side of the beach.”

Coulter said oceanside by her house was much less windy than out at the bay: “You could sit and actually have coffee over there. Not so much here.”

Pat Carbone of South Dennis spent her birthday Saturday going from beach to beach to check out the waves. “There’s just something about being here when there’s a storm and watching the wind and the waves and the kite boarders out here enjoying the time,” she said.

Police had closed the beaches Friday night through noon Saturday as a precaution. People stopped by Chapin Beach all day, before and after the parking gates opened back up.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group